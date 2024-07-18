Reports Suggest Biden Has Lost Obama, Too

The biggest name of all among Democrats has been added to the list of those expressing doubts about President Biden's candidacy—Barack Obama. On Thursday, two outlets reported that the former president has aired his concerns to allies, though not necessarily to the president himself. The wording is nuanced:

Obama "has told allies in recent days that President Biden's path to victory has greatly diminished and he thinks the president needs to seriously consider the viability of his candidacy, according to multiple people briefed on his thinking." Read the full story. Associated Press: Obama "has privately expressed concerns to Democrats about President Joe Biden's candidacy," reads the AP story.