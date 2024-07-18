Shooter Allegedly Searched About Biden, Too

The gunman who shot Donald Trump appears to have conducted online searches about both Trump and President Biden before last weekend's shooting, reports CNN and CBS News. Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, searched for dates of the Democratic National Convention as well as future Trump events, per CNN. He also conducted searches about FBI chief Christopher Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland, members of the British royal family, and "depressive disorder," per CBS and Fox News. The bottom line, however, is that investigators still have not uncovered a motive.



Fake account: The FBI briefed senators Wednesday about all of the above, and they also told senators they had uncovered a social media account of the shooter telling people to look for his "premiere" on July 13, reports CNN. However, the agency has since determined the account was fake, according to the outlet.