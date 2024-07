Bill Prady, co-creator of The Big Bang, posted that it's "hard to explain how important Bob Newhart was to every comedian and comedy writer who came after him." But he tried, as did others in the industry who paid tribute to the comedian after his death Thursday. "Working with him ever so briefly was one of the greatest joys and honors of my life," Prady said. Reaction also came from:

: "His album The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart impacted my career intensely," said the comedian, per US Weekly. Kaley Cuoco: "He was classy, kind, generous and absolutely hilarious," said the actress, who worked with him on The Big Bang. "Every take—every time."