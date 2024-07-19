Report: Biden's Family Considers Exit Plan

President Biden on Friday promised he'd be back on the campaign trail next week, apparently dashing predictions he might bow out of the race as early as this weekend. In a statement, Biden said he wanted to make the case against Donald Trump and speak about "my own record and the vision that I have for America," per the New York Times. (Biden has been off the trail the last few days after testing positive for COVID.) Other developments in the narrative of whether Biden will remain atop the Democratic ticket:

More calls: Five more House Democrats and a third Democratic senator called on Biden to withdraw on Friday. Reps. Jared Huffman of California, Marc Veasey of Texas, Jesús "Chuy" García of Illinois, and Mark Pocan of Wisconsin issued a joint statement, reports the Hill. And Rep. Sean Casten of Illinois separately asked Biden to "pass the torch" in a Chicago Tribune op-ed. That's a total of 28 House Democrats now, per Fox News. Meanwhile, Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico joined fellow Sens. Jon Tester of Montana and Peter Welch of Vermont in making the same request.