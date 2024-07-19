Man Killed at Trump Rally Is Laid to Rest

A fire truck carried Corey Comperatore's flag-draped casket to a Pennsylvania church on Friday for the funeral of the former fire chief, who was shot and killed when a gunman tried to assassinate former President Trump, reports the AP . Hundreds of firefighters arrived at the church in a procession of over 100 trucks in a show of support for Comperatore's grieving relatives and friends. Outside the church, a massive American flag hung from the ladder of a fire truck. A sharpshooter team mounted on a nearby rooftop served as a reminder of last weekend's bloodshed. Comperatore spent his final moments shielding his wife and daughter from gunfire at Trump's rally last Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump is not going to the funeral because of Secret Service concerns.

Annette Locke, a member of the West Deer Township Volunteer Fire Department, stood across the road from the church and lightly touched her heart as she spoke about the "totally senseless" shooting. "He was with his family on a beautiful sunny day, and now he's gone," Locke said. Joe and Jen Brose stood at the edge of their driveway with their three young boys, all dressed in T-shirts celebrating the USA, watching the long procession of fire and emergency trucks go by. "The community comes together at times like this," Joe Brose said.

Comperatore, 50, worked as a project and tooling engineer, was an Army reservist and spent many years as a volunteer firefighter after serving as chief. On Thursday, thousands of mourners filed into a banquet hall to pay their respects to Comperatore and his family. Guests saw a slideshow of photos from his life—his wedding, a recent 50th birthday party, time with his daughters, firefighting, fishing, and palling around with his Dobermans. Also on display was a framed copy of a note to Comperatore's wife signed by Trump and former first lady Melania Trump. "Corey will forever be remembered as a True American Hero," the Trumps wrote.

A statement issued Thursday by Comperatore's family described him as a "beloved father and husband, and a friend to so many throughout the Butler region." "Our family is finding comfort and peace through the heartfelt messages of encouragement from people around the world, through the support of our church and community, and most of all through the strength of God," the statement said. (More Trump rally shooting stories.)