And Just Like That, Kim Cattrall Quashes a Rumor

A weekend tweet that got Sex and the City fans all hot and bothered has been refuted by the subject of the post herself. On Saturday, an entertainment blogger posted a link to an Elle article that lent weight to an earlier rumor that Kim Cattrall would be returning for the third season of And Just Like That, HBO's Sex and the City revival. Cattrall, who has been said to have a "strained relationship" with SATC co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, has so far appeared in the reboot with just a cameo, in the second season's finale.

"Since they've paved the way for Samantha to come back, it's assumed that they've done a deal with Kim and they're just waiting for the right time to announce it," a source told Life & Style earlier this month. "The word is that she'll get to do all her scenes in London. They'll be bending over backwards to pay her an absolute fortune, and it's all on her terms because she's so central to the franchise." As those whispers spread around the internet, Cattrall finally stepped in to refute them, per Deadline.

"Aw that's so kind but I'm not," Cattrall tweeted in response to the entertainment blogger's post about the rumor that she'd be coming back for the third season. Cattrall is said to have filmed last season's scene away from the rest of the main cast, with a reported $1 million paycheck for her efforts, per the Daily Beast. The third season of And Just Like That is filming at the moment in New York City and is set to debut on Max sometime in 2025, reports Deadline. (More Sex and the City stories.)