Clerk Allegedly Steals Customer's $1M Lottery Ticket

A Tennessee man went to a Murfreesboro Shell station to buy some lottery tickets and have them scanned, and police say that instead of informing the customer one of his tickets was a $1 million winner, the clerk took the opportunity to nab it for himself. Meet Patel is accused of throwing the supposed "losing" ticket away and returning only the second ticket, which was a $40 winner, to the man. Later, he was allegedly caught on surveillance video retrieving the $1 million ticket from the trash and putting it in his pocket, News Channel 5 reports. But when he went to the Tennessee Lottery Commission headquarters to claim the jackpot, lottery officials were suspicious, CNN reports.