A 23-year-old Australian surfer had his right leg severed in a shark attack on Tuesday, with the leg later washing up on shore. The BBC reports Kai McKenzie, 23, was surfing near Port Macquarie in New South Wales when what was thought to be a 10-foot-long great white attacked. A GoFundMe campaign notes he saw the shark approach and managed to fight it off, but not without sustaining the major injury. McKenzie was able to catch a wave that brought him to shore; Sky News reports a dog leash was used to fashion a makeshift tourniquet, which "essentially saved his life until the paramedics got there," says a rep for the emergency services, per the BBC.