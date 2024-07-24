FBI Chief: Rally Shooter Made 'Significant' Search

On the same day that Thomas Crooks registered for the rally where he tried to kill Donald Trump, he conducted an online search "that's obviously significant in terms of his state of mind," FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers on Wednesday. Wray said that on July 6, a week before the rally, the 20-year-old searched for details on the assassination of John F. Kennedy, asking, "How far away was Oswald from Kennedy," the New York Times reports.

'He became very focused': Crooks "was interested in public figures and—I think this is important—starting around July 6 or so, he became very focused on former President Trump and this rally," Wray told the House Judiciary Committee, per the Washington Post.