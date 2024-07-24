Netanyahu Tells Congress He Wants 'Total Victory'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Congress in Washington on Wednesday as he sought to bolster US support for his country's fight against Hamas and other Iran-backed armed groups. He told Congress on Wednesday that he would agree to a ceasefire if Hamas surrenders, disarms, and releases all hostages it is holding, the AP reports. But, he said, "Israel will fight until we destroy Hamas's military capabilities and its rule in Gaza and bring all our hostages home." He added: "That's what total victory means. And we will settle for nothing less."

The AP reports Netanyahu received a standing ovation from both parties as he walked into the House chamber, though the Democratic side was notably less enthusiastic. Netanyahu lauded US-Israeli unity and praised President Biden in his speech, which sparked boycotts by some top Democrats and drew thousands of protesters to the Capitol to condemn the war in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis it has created. "America and Israel must stand together. When we stand together something really simple happens: we win, they lose." said Netanyahu. He lambasted American protesters of the war as "useful idiots" of Iran.

Thousands of protesters descended on Washington on Wednesday, chanting "Free, Free Palestine" as some tried to block streets ahead of Netanyahu's speech. Police deployed pepper spray as a large crowd protesting the Gaza war marched toward the Capitol. Police wearing gas marks blocked the crowd from getting closer to the building. A handful of people were led away by officers from the Metropolitan Police Department while others chanted for them to be released. (More Benjamin Netanyahu stories.)