It Could Be the Worst Oil Spill in Philippine History

An oil tanker has capsized in Manila Bay, triggering what the BBC reports could be "the worst oil spill in Philippine history" as Typhoon Gaemi ravages the region. A 2.5-mile oil spill stretches from the Philippine-flagged MT Terra Nova, which was carrying some 400,000 gallons of industrial fuel en route to the central city of Iloilo when it "capsized and eventually submerged" about 4 miles off the coast of Limay, according to the Philippines coast guard. Sixteen crew members were rescued, while the body of one crew member was recovered. A coast guard rep said authorities were "racing against time" to contain the spill and prevent it from reaching Manila's shores, per the Guardian. "If all the oil were to leak it would be the biggest spill in Philippines history," the outlet reports.