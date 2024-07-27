US health officials on Friday announced a recall of some Boar's Head liverwurst and deli meats as they investigate a listeria outbreak that has sickened nearly three dozen people and caused two deaths. Boar's Head Provisions Co. recalled liverwurst because it may be tainted with the listeria bacteria, the Department of Agriculture said. The agency said a sample of Boar's Head liverwurst from a Maryland store tested positive for listeria, per the AP. The company is also recalling deli-sliced meats made the same day on the same line as the contaminated liverwurst at a Virginia plant, the USDA said. The sample was from an unopened package, collected by health officials as part of an investigation into the listeria outbreak. Testing is underway to determine if the liverwurst sample is connected to the outbreak, health officials said.