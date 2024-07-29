The Olympics' Seine Problem Hasn't Abated

Concerns about the water quality in the Seine River led officials to call off the swimming portion of an Olympic triathlon training session for a second straight day Monday. Organizers overseeing the event at the Paris Games are optimistic that triathletes will be able to swim in the city's famed waterway when the competition starts Tuesday. The AP reports the sport's governing body, World Triathlon, its medical team, and city officials are banking on sunny weather and higher temperatures to bring the bacteria levels below the necessary limits to stage the swim portion of the race, which also includes biking and running.

World Triathlon made the decision to cancel the swim workout early Monday following a meeting over water quality in the Seine, which is closely linked to the weather. Rain deluged Friday's opening ceremony and showers persisted Saturday, degrading the water quality, reports the BBC. French sports minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra told French news channel CNEWS on Monday that officials are "absolutely serene about all of this." The plans they put in place to control bacteria levels in the river have been effective, but the weather is beyond their control, she said.

"I am confident in the fact that we will be able to be there tomorrow for the men's triathlon event," she added. Organizers say the backup plan is to postpone the events, with Aug. 1 and 2 earmarked as backup dates, per the BBC. If elevated bacteria levels persist, the swimming portion of the race will be abandoned and the athletes will compete in a duathlon. In addition to the swimming part of the men's triathlon Tuesday, the women's triathlon Wednesday and the triathlon mixed relay Monday, the Seine is expected be used for the marathon swimming competitions on Aug. 8 and 9.