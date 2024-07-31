This New Olympic Star Calls Himself the 'Muffin Man'

Among the breakout stars of these Olympics is a Norwegian who hasn't medaled but has swept the Internet with his passion—for chocolate muffins. Swimmer Henrik Christiansen, 27, has posted 11 TikTok videos in the last five days extolling the "choccy muffins" served in the Olympic Village cafeteria. It started out very generally, with a video that rated various meals he had consumed. He awarded the "insane" muffin, which People reports has a "gooey melted chocolate center and a sprinkling of chocolate chips," an 11 out of 10. Next came a video that zoomed in on the muffin and proclaimed it "the single greatest thing about the Olympic Village so far."