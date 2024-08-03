This Is the Most Popular Seat on an Airplane

Do you always gravitate toward that first row when booking your flights? You and everyone else, apparently, per a new survey from travel website Upgraded Points that shows seat 1A is the most popular seat choice for airline passengers, based on a typical Boeing 737-800 plane layout. That's a window seat, as are seats 7F and 7A, the second and third choices located in the economy section, near the bulkhead. Seats 1F (another window seat) and 7C (an aisle seat) round out the top five picks. More highlights from the survey on fliers' preferences:
- Window, aisle, or center? About 67% of the more than 3,100 US survey respondents in June said a window seat was preferable (with benefits including the view and having a place to lean against to get some shut-eye), while 32% opt for an aisle seat (more legroom, easier to move around). Meanwhile, "1.7%, for some reason, opt for the middle seat," as Axios puts it.