Intel to Cut Thousands of Jobs, Suspend Its Stock Dividend

Chipmaker Intel Corp. said it's cutting 15% of its massive workforce as it tries to turn its business around to compete with more successful rivals like Nvidia and AMD. The Santa Clara, California-based company said Thursday it is also suspending its stock dividend as part of a broader plan to cut costs. The bulk of the layoffs will be completed this year, the AP reports. Intel reported a loss for its second quarter along with a small revenue decline, and it forecast third-quarter revenues below Wall Street's expectations. Intel had 124,800 employees as of the end of 2023, according to a regulatory filing. Based on that, the number of jobs it plans to cut would be more than 18,500.