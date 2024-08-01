Intel to Cut Thousands of Jobs, Suspend Its Stock Dividend

One analyst says the moves aren't enough to improve company's competitive position
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 1, 2024 4:46 PM CDT
Intel Lays Out Cost-Cutting Plan, Starting With 15% of Workforce
Workers listen as President Biden speaks on March 20 at the Intel Ocotillo Campus in Chandler, Ariz.   (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Chipmaker Intel Corp. said it's cutting 15% of its massive workforce as it tries to turn its business around to compete with more successful rivals like Nvidia and AMD. The Santa Clara, California-based company said Thursday it is also suspending its stock dividend as part of a broader plan to cut costs. The bulk of the layoffs will be completed this year, the AP reports. Intel reported a loss for its second quarter along with a small revenue decline, and it forecast third-quarter revenues below Wall Street's expectations. Intel had 124,800 employees as of the end of 2023, according to a regulatory filing. Based on that, the number of jobs it plans to cut would be more than 18,500.

The company posted a loss of $1.6 billion, or 38 cents per share, in the April-June period. That's down from a profit of $1.5 billion, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings excluding special items were 2 cents per share. Revenue slid 1% to $12.8 billion from $12.9 billion. Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 10 cents per share on revenue of $12.9 billion, according to a poll by FactSet. "Intel's announcement of a significant cost-cutting plan including layoffs may bolster its near-term financials, but this move alone is insufficient to redefine its position in the evolving chip market," said eMarketer analyst Jacob Bourne. "The company faces a critical juncture as it leverages US investment in domestic manufacturing and the surging global demand for AI chips to establish itself in chip fabrication."

(More Intel stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X