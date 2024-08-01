Katie Ledecky Earns Serious Olympic Bragging Rights

American swimmer Katie Ledecky did not earn a gold medal in a team relay on Thursday, but the silver one she received instead just happens to be historic. The medal is Ledecky's 13th, more than any female Olympian in history, reports NBC News. Eight of those medals—including Wednesday's in the 1,500-meter freestyle—are gold, more than any female swimmer. Ledecky earned her silver on Thursday in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay, in which Australia won the gold and China the bronze.
Ledecky is expected to add one more medal to her career haul on Saturday in the 800-meter freestyle, per the New York Times. In fact, Ledecky is expected to win her fourth gold in the event, which would tie her with Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina's mark of nine gold medals, the most of any female Olympian. The 27-year-old is planning to swim in the 2028 Games, too. (More Katie Ledecky stories.)