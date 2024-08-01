Katie Ledecky Earns Serious Olympic Bragging Rights

American swimmer Katie Ledecky did not earn a gold medal in a team relay on Thursday, but the silver one she received instead just happens to be historic. The medal is Ledecky's 13th, more than any female Olympian in history, reports NBC News. Eight of those medals—including Wednesday's in the 1,500-meter freestyle—are gold, more than any female swimmer. Ledecky earned her silver on Thursday in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay, in which Australia won the gold and China the bronze.