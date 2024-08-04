Harris Meets With VP Finalists Sunday

Minnesota Tim Walz's star continues to rise
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 4, 2024 7:01 AM CDT
Harris Meets With VP Finalists Sunday
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.   (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris plans to campaign in Philadelphia with her 2024 running mate on Tuesday night, meaning her main priority Sunday and Monday will be figuring out who that person will be.

  • 3 meetings: The Washington Post reports Harris will meet in person on Sunday with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.
  • 3 others: The newspaper notes that it's unclear whether three other names on the short list—Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Govs. Andy Beshear of Kentucky and JB Pritzker of Illinois—also have received invites.

  • Vetting: CNN reports that Harris had an intensive day of vetting on Saturday with her team of advisers, with the goal of winnowing down the number of face-to-face interviews needed. Of the three confirmed interviews, Shapiro and Kelly have the advantage of representing swing states, while Walz has been surging in popularity of late. The Minneapolis Star Tribune has a profile of the heretofore little-known progressive governor.
  • A Shapiro negative? Politico reports that Sen. John Fetterman of Shapiro's home state of Pennsylvania has relayed concerns to Harris' team about the governor. Fetterman reportedly believes that Shapiro is too focused on himself, though Politico offers some context by noting that the two men have a "long-running rivalry."
