Harris Meets With VP Finalists Sunday

Vice President Kamala Harris plans to campaign in Philadelphia with her 2024 running mate on Tuesday night, meaning her main priority Sunday and Monday will be figuring out who that person will be.

The Washington Post reports Harris will meet in person on Sunday with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. 3 others: The newspaper notes that it's unclear whether three other names on the short list—Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Govs. Andy Beshear of Kentucky and JB Pritzker of Illinois—also have received invites.