Trump Rips Georgia Governor Amid Fears It Will Backfire

Donald Trump picked a new fight Saturday with Georgia's Republican governor as he campaigned in the swing state where he's looking to avenge his narrow 2020 loss, per the AP. Trump railed at Gov. Brian Kemp on social media before his rally and said Kemp should be "fighting Crime, not fighting Unity and the Republican Party." He also criticized Kemp's wife, Marty, for saying she would write in her husband's name for president instead of voting for the Republican nominee. At Saturday's rally, Trump assailed Kemp in a roughly 10-minute tirade, blaming him for his loss to President Biden and for not stopping a local district attorney from prosecuting him and several associates for his efforts to overturn the results.