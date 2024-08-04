Two Boxers in Gender Outcry Clinch Medals

Boxer Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan clinched her first Olympic medal Sunday in front of a crowd that chanted her name, one day after fellow boxer Imane Khelif of Algeria secured one as well following days of online abuse and intense scrutiny about their participation at the Paris Games. Lin bowed to the crowd before and after Sunday's bout, looking up at cheering supporters before embracing her coaches and exiting the ring, per the AP.

Lin defeated Svetlana Kamenova Staneva of Bulgaria 5:0 in a women's 57-kilogram (125-pound) quarterfinal, advancing to the semifinals and ensuring she will win at least a bronze medal. She will face Esra Yildiz Kahraman of Turkey on Wednesday.