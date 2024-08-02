Outcry continues to swirl around an Olympic women's boxer who some say shouldn't have been fighting other women. Italy's Angela Carini bowed out of her match on Thursday against Algeria's Imane Khelif after taking a pretty hard hit right in the face from Khelif, renewing questions about Khelif's gender and spurring a torrent of transphobic rhetoric against Khelif, even though Khelif isn't transgender nor considers herself intersex. More on the controversy:

The facts: USA Today and the AP offer a fact check on the basics, including that the 25-year-old Khelif was indeed born a woman and has never identified as a man. Her passport also lists her as a woman, which is what the International Olympic Committee uses as a gauge for eligibility. Rolling Stone notes that Algeria, the country Khelif is representing at the Games, has strict anti-LGBTQ laws that don't allow people to transition.

USA Today and the AP offer a fact check on the basics, including that the 25-year-old Khelif was indeed born a woman and has never identified as a man. Her passport also lists her as a woman, which is what the International Olympic Committee uses as a gauge for eligibility. Rolling Stone notes that Algeria, the country Khelif is representing at the Games, has strict anti-LGBTQ laws that don't allow people to transition. DSD: What Khelif does reportedly have is differences in sexual development, or DSD, "a set of rare conditions involving genes, hormones, and reproductive organs that can cause the sexual development of a person to be different than others," per USA Today, citing the UK's NHS. In some cases, the person may have XY chromosomes, typically seen in males, "but develop otherwise female."