Entertainment / Zac Efron Zac Efron Hospitalized After 'Swimming Incident' Actor's rep says he's fine after scare in Spain By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Aug 4, 2024 7:43 AM CDT Copied Zac Efron, a cast member in "A Family Affair," poses at the premiere of the film at the Egyptian Theatre, Thursday, July 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Zac Efron suffered some kind of medical issue while swimming in Spain that was serious enough to land him in the hospital, reports People. A rep for the 36-year-old actor says he's been released and is doing fine after what the rep characterized as a "minor swimming incident," per Deadline. However, a report at TMZ suggests it was more serious than that—the outlet says two employees at the villa where he is vacationing in Ibiza saw him in distress and pulled him from the villa's pool. Efron's rep did not address the specifics of what happened, saying only that he was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. The High School Musical star has been on vacation in Europe after a busy run of roles in The Iron Claw, Ricky Stanicky, and A Family Affair, the latter co-starring Nicole Kidman. He's also working on a reboot of Three Men and a Baby. (More Zac Efron stories.) Report an error