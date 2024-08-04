Zac Efron Hospitalized After 'Swimming Incident'

Zac Efron suffered some kind of medical issue while swimming in Spain that was serious enough to land him in the hospital, reports People. A rep for the 36-year-old actor says he's been released and is doing fine after what the rep characterized as a "minor swimming incident," per Deadline. However, a report at TMZ suggests it was more serious than that—the outlet says two employees at the villa where he is vacationing in Ibiza saw him in distress and pulled him from the villa's pool.