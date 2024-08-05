Angelina, Brad's Son Hospitalized After Bike Crash

Pax Jolie-Pitt suffered "complex trauma" in a scary bike crash last week and was just released from the ICU, a source tells People . The 20-year-old son of former couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was riding an e-bike in a heavily trafficked part of Los Angeles last Monday during the evening rush hour when he crashed, suffering a head injury. Sources told TMZ at the time that Jolie-Pitt was not wearing a helmet and that he ran into the back of a car at a red light. People's source says Jolie-Pitt has a "long road of recovery and physical therapy" ahead of him. His mother and five siblings have reportedly been supporting him.

Sources tell Page Six Jolie-Pitt rarely wears a helmet while riding his e-bike and has crashed multiple times. They say he has become "increasingly troubled" and that Jolie, with whom he still lives, is trying to get him help. "His friends are concerned about him," one source says. "He's being reckless. They're worried." He's reportedly also gotten into car crashes. Jolie adopted Pax in 2007 (his siblings Maddox and Zahara were adopted in 2002 and 2005) and Pitt also adopted all three before marrying Jolie. Pitt has reportedly been estranged from his children amid his contentious divorce with Jolie, and sources say he has not spoken to Pax since the accident. (At least one of the six siblings wants to drop the name "Pitt.")