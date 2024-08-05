Louis-Dreyfus Will Be 'Extra Involved' in Harris Campaign

When Vice President Kamala Harris entered the 2024 presidential race, interest in Veep surged . Now, Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who famously played Selina Meyer (the fictional vice president who eventually became the first female president of the United States) on the HBO series, says she will be stepping up to the plate for Harris. In an interview with the Times of London , the actress said she "will be extra-involved" in the VP's presidential campaign, and that she will "probably" attend the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this month. Louis-Dreyfus appeared at the DNC in 2020, when it was held virtually, Fox News reports.

Louis-Dreyfus also addressed Jerry Seinfeld (with whom she differs on the idea of "political correctness") and his recent comments about the "extreme left" ruining comedy. "My feeling is that being sensitive is ultimately a good thing, from a cultural and societal point of view," she said when asked about Seinfeld's remarks. Asked whether she thought her former co-star was referring to people being "canceled" if their mistakes are broadcast to the world online, she said, "I don't know if he was trying to say that, so I really can't comment on what he was trying to say. But I do think we created a monster with social media and at some point we're going to have to reconcile that." See the full interview here.