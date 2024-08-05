Tim Scott Puts a Ring on It

At the ripe old age of 58, one of South Carolina's long-term bachelors is officially off the market: Sen. Tim Scott married Mindy Noce on Saturday in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, reports the Greenville News. "Tonight, we promised to cherish and nourish each other and our marriage for the rest of our lives," Scott posted on X, alongside photos from the event. "Mindy, you've made me the happiest man alive. I love you."