Tim Scott Puts a Ring on It

At the ripe old age of 58, one of South Carolina's long-term bachelors is officially off the market: Sen. Tim Scott married Mindy Noce on Saturday in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, reports the Greenville News. "Tonight, we promised to cherish and nourish each other and our marriage for the rest of our lives," Scott posted on X, alongside photos from the event. "Mindy, you've made me the happiest man alive. I love you."
The event included such Republican luminaries as Kevin McCarthy, John Thune, John Barrasso, James Lankford, Trey Gowdy, and that other longtime South Carolina Senate bachelor, Lindsey Graham. Noce is a 47-year-old interior designer; she's been married previously and has three children. The Post and Courier notes that "almost every week for the last 30 years, (Scott) has prayed for a wife." (More Tim Scott stories.)