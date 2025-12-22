Vance Could Have a 2028 Hurdle in Ted Cruz

Ted Cruz is sounding more like a 2028 presidential candidate , and that could put him on a collision course with the man many Republicans already see as Trump's heir: Vice President JD Vance. In recent months, the Texas senator has been testing out a message that pairs old-school GOP hawkishness with a warning about what he calls rising antisemitism on the right, per the Washington Post . Cruz has publicly blasted Tucker Carlson as a source of "poison" in the party over the commentator's criticism of Israel and his friendly interview with white nationalist Nick Fuentes. Carlson denies being antisemitic and says Cruz is using him as a foil to hurt Vance, a close ally who shares Carlson's skepticism of US intervention abroad.

Behind the scenes, Cruz has told donors that Vance's foreign-policy instincts are dangerously isolationist, according to people familiar with the conversations. Vance, who leads early GOP polls for 2028, rejects claims of a significant antisemitism problem on the right and draws a distinction between criticism of Israel and hostility toward Jews. The split underscores how much the party has changed since Cruz's 2016 run, when he tried to be the anti-establishment alternative to Trump; today he is defending traditional Republican positions against a populist "America First" wing that questions foreign entanglements and big business.

Cruz, 55, has not announced a campaign but has acknowledged that people are urging him to run and has been traveling, fundraising, and giving pointed speeches before Jewish conservative groups. He is betting that confronting Carlson and staking out a firm pro-Israel, anti-isolationist line could define a lane for him in a Trump-less primary, per the Post. So far, there is little evidence it's working: few Republicans have rallied publicly to his side and some major donors say they'd back Vance instead. Even allies concede that Cruz can no longer run as an outsider and carries baggage from his 2016 clash with Trump. Still, experts say he's recognizable, has a solid donor base, and a large platform with his podcast, "The Verdict," per ABC News.