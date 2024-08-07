Tim Walz Comes Out Swinging

Tim Walz made his first official appearance as the running mate of Vice President Kamala Harris at Tuesday night's Philadelphia rally, and he wasted no time going on the attack, the Hill reports. "I just have to say it. You know it. You feel it. These guys are creepy and, yes, just weird as hell. That's what you see," the Minnesota governor said of Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance. (It's Walz who is believed to have originated the use of "weird" as the current hot insult for the Trump-Vance ticket.) Walz also managed to get in a particularly sneaky dig at Vance, the Daily Beast reports.