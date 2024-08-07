Elon Musk Is Interviewing Trump Monday, Trump Says

Long gone are the days when there was no love lost between Elon Musk and Donald Trump. The billionaire, who recently endorsed Trump for president and has donated to a pro-Trump PAC, is now apparently planning to sit down with the former president for an interview. It was Trump who made the announcement Tuesday, posting on his Truth Social network that Musk will interview him Monday night. Representatives for Musk, X, and the Trump campaign have yet to comment, the New York Times reports. The short post in full, per the Hill: "ON MONDAY NIGHT I'LL BE DOING A MAJOR INTERVIEW WITH ELON MUSK—Details to follow."