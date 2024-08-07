Elon Musk Is Interviewing Trump Monday, Trump Says

Long gone are the days when there was no love lost between Elon Musk and Donald Trump. The billionaire, who recently endorsed Trump for president and has donated to a pro-Trump PAC, is now apparently planning to sit down with the former president for an interview. It was Trump who made the announcement Tuesday, posting on his Truth Social network that Musk will interview him Monday night. Representatives for Musk, X, and the Trump campaign have yet to comment, the New York Times reports. The short post in full, per the Hill: "ON MONDAY NIGHT I'LL BE DOING A MAJOR INTERVIEW WITH ELON MUSK—Details to follow."
Trump also recently hosted internet influencer Adin Ross at Mar-a-Lago as he works to keep up the buzz surrounding his campaign amid all the attention currently being paid to Kamala Harris' campaign. As for Musk, America PAC, which the billionaire reportedly created, has come under scrutiny, CNBC reports. The pro-Trump super PAC promises to help get people registered to vote, but complaints have come in that it just gathers people's information without offering any voter registration help. Officials in North Carolina and Michigan are probing the organization, which, per the Times, plans to spend millions during the 2024 campaign. (More Election 2024 stories.)