Houthis Fire Missile at Israel

Yemen's Houthi rebels launched a missile early Sunday toward Israel, which the Israeli military said it shot down as US strikes in the Houthi-held capital of Sanaa killed two people. Sirens sounded in parts of Israel around the Dead Sea. The military said, "the missile was intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory." Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said the rebels targeted Israel's Nevatim air base with what he identified as a hypersonic missile, the AP reports. American airstrikes , meanwhile, continued targeting the Houthis overnight into Sunday, part of an intense campaign that began on March 15.

The Houthi-run Health Ministry said that besides the two killed on Sunday, 10 people, including two women and three children, were wounded in Sanaa. The Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV aired footage showing responders recovering the body of a woman, one of the two killed in the Sanaa strike. The US is targeting the Houthis because of the group's attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and on Israel. The rebels are the last militant group in Iran's self-described "Axis of Resistance" that is capable of regularly attacking Israel.