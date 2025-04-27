In Santa's Arctic 'Hometown,' the Neighbors Say Bah-Humbug

In a once-quiet town on the edge of the Arctic Circle, a whimsical marketing campaign has snowballed into a full-blown identity crisis, and it's all due to one very merry resident and lots and lots of tourists. The New York Times reports that the Finnish town of Rovaniemi has been the "Official Hometown of Santa Claus" since 2009, complete with a log-cabin village, Northern Lights tours, and photo ops with multilingual Santas. But what began as a charming local attraction has exploded into a global tourism magnet, drawing more than 1.5 million overnight visitors each year. The upside is that it brings $430 million to the area each year along with nearly 2,000 jobs. But some residents of the village say that comes at a steep price.

It all started after World War II when famed architect Alvar Aalto was tasked with redesigning the city after it had been burned to the ground by retreating Nazi forces. His idea was to shape the city like a reindeer head, and the tie to Santa began to take shape in the mid-1980s. Since then, the village has since become something of a winter Disneyland with theme hotels, Airbnb rentals, diesel buses on the streets, and tourists packing every corner from October through the end of March. Students have been priced out of housing, retirees complain of strangers knocking on their doors in the middle of the night, and reindeer herders like Ari Maununiemi said overdevelopment of the surrounding forest for construction of more cabins threatens the ecosystem. "I live from tourism, but there's a limit," he said.

Resident Taina Torvela, who once helped market Rovaniemi as Christmas Land, now leads protests calling for stricter rental regulations and a return to sanity with signs that read "Dear Santa, I Want a Home." Torvela says the village has become "too commercial" and the marketing strategy is "out of control." But Santa Claus (who the Times caught up with at his "city office") offered up his own take: "The people who benefit are happy. Those who don't—they're jealous." (More Santa Claus stories.)