Russia Sends 149 Drones Into Ukraine After Trump Post

Russia launched a sweeping drone assault and airstrikes across Ukraine early Sunday, killing at least four people, officials said—the day after President Trump posted skepticism over Russian President Vladimir Putin's willingness to end the war. Three people died, and four were wounded in airstrikes on Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, the regional prosecutor's office said, per the AP . Another person died, and a 14-year-old girl was wounded, in a drone attack on the city of Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which was hit for the third consecutive night, Gov. Serhii Lysak said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday that the coming week would be "very critical" and that the US. would need to "make a determination about whether this is an endeavor that we want to continue to be involved in." Asked on NBCs Meet the Press about possible concessions to Russia, Rubio emphasized the need to be realistic, per the AP. "There is no military solution to this war. The only solution to this war is a negotiated settlement where both sides are going to have to give up something they claim to want and are going to have to give the other side something they wish they didn't," he said.

Russia fired 149 exploding drones and decoys in the latest wave of attacks, the Ukrainian air force said, adding that 57 were intercepted and another 67 jammed. One person was wounded in drone attacks on the Odesa region and one was hurt in the city of Zhytomyr. Four people were also wounded in a Russian airstrike on the city of Kherson on Sunday, local officials said. Russia's Defense Ministry said air defenses shot down five Ukrainian drones in the border region of Bryansk, as well as three drones over the Crimean Peninsula, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014. Five people were wounded when Ukrainian forces shelled the city of Horlivka in the partially occupied Donetsk region, said the Russia-installed mayor.