Older Firefighter Pilots Often Just Keep on Flying

Pilot Jim Maxwell logged nearly 25,000 flight hours over five decades flying small planes in dangerous situations, from spraying to kill illegal drug crops in Central America to navigating smoky skies to drop fire retardant as wildfires scorched the Western United States. Once in the 1980s, his plane went down when his engine failed during a drug eradication mission and he suffered burns that left him scarred, but he never stopped flying high-risk missions even as he advanced beyond retirement age. The 73-year-old from Clarkston, Washington, answered the call again last month to help firefighters contain a blaze in Malheur National Forest in Oregon. It turned out to be his last mission: He was killed when his plane crashed in steep, forested terrain on July 25, per the AP .

It's not yet known what caused the crash—it usually takes about two weeks for the National Transportation Safety Board to issue a preliminary report—but fellow pilots believe poor visibility was a factor. Maxwell's age would have precluded him from flying for a commercial airline, those pilots must retire at 65, but there are no age limits for firefighting pilots. With unmatchable experience and savvy, it is not uncommon for these aerial firefighters to keep working into their 60s and 70s. Some even fly after turning 80, said Ken Pimlott, former chief of the California Board of Forestry and Protection, or Cal Fire.

Being an aerial firefighter requires years of training and experience, and it's a tough line of work to get into, so pilots and fire officials say it's not surprising they continue working after most people are retired, as long as they can pass an annual physical that includes an electrocardiogram to test heart function. They also must maintain a commercial pilot's license and participate in training. "I still enjoy doing it. It's still very challenging," said Maxwell's friend, Paul Yedinak, also 73. "As long as I can stay fit and I enjoy the job, I'll probably continue for a little while longer." (Read the full story.)