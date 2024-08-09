Cash App Users Awarded $15M Settlement

Cash App has agreed to a proposed settlement of $15 million in a class-action lawsuit over its response to multiple data breaches—and if you were affected, your slice of the pie could be up to $2,500, plus up to $75 for lost time. The plaintiffs accused the mobile payment firm and its parent company, Block, of negligence connected to two data breaches, CBS News reports. They said Cash App didn't do enough to block unauthorized users and mishandled customer complaints. A settlement website states that CashApp and Block "contest these claims and deny that they did anything wrong."



Who qualifies. According to the settlement website, you qualify for a payout if you're a current or former Cash App customer and your information or account was "accessed or obtained without your authorization, or if you otherwise had unauthorized or fraudulent withdrawals or transfers of funds to or from, or a deficiency in the resolution of an error in a Cash App account or any linked financial account" at any point over the last six years.