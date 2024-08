Blake Lively's Lily Bloom finds herself in a love triangle, torn between her first love and her current partner, in It Ends With Us, the film adaptation of a Colleen Hoover novel from director Justin Baldoni, who also stars as passionate yet aggressive love interest Ryle. Audiences, sure to include fans of Hoover's 2016 best-selling book, are pleased with the film, offering a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Yet the critics score is 57%.