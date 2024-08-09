Plane Carrying NFL Team Veers Off Taxiway, Gets Stuck

Players, coaches, and staff with the Carolina Panthers were on a plane that ran off a taxiway in Charlotte early Friday. Though no one was injured, it was another hiccup for the Panthers following a preseason loss. Delta Air Lines Flight 8860 had landed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, hitting the runway closest to the Billy Graham Parkway around 2:40am, per KKCO. It was "a normal landing" except for the fact that the landing gear on the right side of the plane left the taxiway. The AP reports the plane "veered off the taxiway and got stuck in the mud while making its way to the gate," leaving it "unable to move."