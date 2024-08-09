Paul Hutchinson, a 55-year-old Montana Fish Parks and Wildlife fisheries biologist who had lived a seemingly blameless life, killed himself last month hours after investigators showed him a photo of a 15-year-old girl who was raped and murdered 28 years ago. The Gatlin County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that DNA testing and forensic genealogy identified Hutchinson as the killer of Danielle Houchins, whose body was found face down in marshy water by the Gallatin River near the town of Belgrade on Sept. 21, 1996, CBS News reports.

In a statement, the sheriff's office said a private investigator hired to take a fresh look at the case worked with a California police sergeant who specializes solving cold cases with DNA evidence. Four hairs found on the murdered teen's body were used to build a partial DNA profile, which a lab in Virginia used to identify Hutchinson. The interview: The sheriff's office said that when Hutchinson was brought in for his first interview, on July 23, he "displayed extreme nervousness. Investigators noted he sweated profusely, scratched his face, and chewed on his hand. When shown a photo of Houchins, Hutchinson slumped in his chair and exhibited signs of being uncomfortable."