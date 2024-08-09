Team USA Now Has Two Chances for Basketball Gold

Men will play for it on Saturday and the women on Sunday
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 9, 2024 2:21 PM CDT
Team USA Now Has Two Chances for Basketball Gold
United States' Sabrina Ionescu (6) hugs Natalia Bryant after USA beat Australia Friday to advance to the gold medal game on Sunday.   (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Team USA will have two chances to bring home gold in basketball, with both the men's and women's teams advancing to the final game:

  • Women: On Friday, the women cruised past Australia 85-64 and will play for their record eighth gold medal, reports USA Today. Team USA will play the winner of France and Belgium at 3:30 ET on Sunday, per NBC News. Breanna Stewart led Friday's win with 16 points.
  • Men: The men squeaked by Serbia 95-91 on Thursday in a game that was much closer than anticipated, per ESPN. Steph Curry played the hero late and finished with 36 points. Serbia led most of the game, and was up by 17 at one point, but Team USA outscored them 32-15 in the final quarter. The Americans will play France for the gold medal at 3:30 ET on Saturday, per USA Today.
