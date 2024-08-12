Leaders of France, Germany, Britain Call for Gaza Ceasefire

The leaders of France, Germany, and Britain have endorsed calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, the return of scores of hostages held by Hamas, and the "unfettered" delivery of humanitarian aid, the AP reports. In a joint statement released Monday, they endorsed the latest push by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt to broker an agreement to end the 10-month-old Israel-Hamas war. The mediators have spent months trying to get the sides to agree to a three-phase plan in which Hamas would release the remaining hostages captured in its Oct. 7 attack in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel and Israel would withdraw from Gaza.