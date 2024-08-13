He Swam Halfway Across Lake Michigan. Then His GPS Batteries Failed

Last year, Jim Dreyer was twice foiled by bad weather when he tried to swim across Lake Michigan to mark the 25th anniversary of the first time he accomplished the feat. This year, the weather cooperated, at least at first, but he had to call off the 83-mile swim on the third day because of a battery shortage. On Tuesday, Dreyer began the swim from Grand Haven, Michigan, to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, towing a dinghy with food and other supplies, the AP reports. In an account of the swim on his website, the 60-year-old says that soon after his support team visited on Wednesday, when he was on track to finish the swim in 60 hours instead of the expected 72, the batteries in the GPS in the support craft began to die.