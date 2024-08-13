Ford and Mazda are warning the owners of more than 475,000 older vehicles in the US not to drive them because they have dangerous Takata airbag inflators that haven't been replaced. The warning issued Tuesday covers more than 374,000 Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury vehicles from the 2004 through 2014 model years, as well as nearly 83,000 Mazdas from the 2003 through 2015 model years, reports the AP. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the inflators can explode with too much force in a crash, blowing apart a metal canister and shooting fragments that can severely injure or kill people. All were recalled previously, but repairs haven't been completed. About the warning: