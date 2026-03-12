Primary Poll Shows Newsom Has Twice the Support of Harris

Gavin Newsom isn't just edging out Kamala Harris in California—he's doubling her support in a new 2028 primary poll. A UC Berkeley-Politico survey of likely Democratic voters in their home state puts the governor at 28%, with Harris at 14%. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg trailed at 12% and 11%. Among Democratic voters and Democratic-leaning independents, Newsom's lead over Harris grew from 6 percentage points last year to 11 now, per Politico .

The gap is far wider among California's political insiders. In a parallel survey of policy and political influencers—people like staffers, lobbyists, and advisers—Newsom pulled 17% support to Harris' 2%. Poll co-director Jack Citrin credits Newsom's high-profile positioning against President Trump and visible 2028 maneuvering, while describing Harris as stuck in a "Hamlet-like" indecision about another run, though Newsom hasn't said he's running, either. Only 41% of registered voters said they'd be excited by a Harris campaign, roughly unchanged from last summer.

On the Republican side, California voters who lean toward the GOP primary favored Vice President JD Vance over Secretary of State Marco Rubio, 43% to 15%, though Rubio led among Republican-leaning insiders. Nationwide, an NBC News poll conducted between Feb. 27 and March 3 found that 34% of those asked responded favorably to Harris, 27% to Newsom, per the Hill. Both were less popular among respondents than Trump, about whom 41% expressed favorable views.