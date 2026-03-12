Michigan Synagogue Attacker Confirmed Dead

A man who drove a truck into a Michigan synagogue on Thursday was the only person killed in the attack, authorities say. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the man rammed a truck through the doors of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield around midday, then continued down a hallway where children were in Jewish day school, the Detroit Free Press reports. Security personnel opened fire on the vehicle, which later caught fire. The driver died inside the truck; investigators are still trying to determine whether he was killed by gunfire, a self-inflicted wound, or another cause. A security guard was knocked unconscious after being hit by the truck but is expected to recover. Bouchard said no children or teachers were injured "whatsoever."

Bouchard said there had been no prior specific threats and that the attacker appeared to be "traveling with purpose" and clearly intended harm. At a news conference Thursday evening, he said the attacker's motives are still being investigated. Jennifer Runyan, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Detroit office, said it was a "a targeted act of violence against the Jewish community." Authorities are also working to learn whether he acted alone. Bomb technicians and dogs were brought in to search the truck "out of an abundance of caution" for possible explosives. The blaze was put out, but the extent of damage to the building hasn't been determined. Sources tell the AP that the attacker was armed with a rifle.

Children and staff were evacuated to nearby sites including the Jewish Community Center and Shenandoah Country Club, as heavily armed police locked down other Jewish institutions and local schools before gradually lifting restrictions later in the afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the synagogue said Temple Israel "was the victim of a terrorist gunman who was confronted and neutralized by our security personnel who are truly heroes. Our teachers followed their training and kept the children safe and calm. We are deeply and humbly grateful to our teachers, staff, security, law enforcement, and Shenendoah Country Club that welcomed us, fed us, and sheltered our staff, teachers, children, and parents."

President Trump offered his condolences as he opened an event at the White House, the New York Times reports. "I have been fully briefed," he said. "It is a terrible thing, but it goes on. We're going to be right down to the bottom of it. It is absolutely incredible that things like this happen."