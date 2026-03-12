Gunman Dead, 2 Hurt at Old Dominion University

Virginia institution says person opened fire in business school building
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 12, 2026 11:22 AM CDT
Gunman Dead, 2 Hurt at Old Dominion University
This Sept. 11, 2013, file photo shows an overview of an area on the Old Dominion University campus in Norfolk, Virginia.   ((Rich Joseph-Facun/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File))

A gunman is dead and two people are hurt after a shooting at Old Dominion University on Thursday, the Virginia school said. ODU said a gunman opened fire in its business school building, injuring two people who were sent to the hospital. It wasn't immediately clear how the shooter died, the AP reports. The university in Norfolk canceled classes and suspended all operations on its main campus for the rest of Thursday and urged people to avoid the area in and around Constant Hall while emergency officials continue to work.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives said in a post on X that it had agents at the scene supporting the response. ODU sophomore Logan Hayes tells WAVY that he was taking a test in Constant Hall when a fire alarm went off and he ran outside. "I heard about a multitude of gunshots go off and people just screaming," he says. Hayes says the police response was immediate.

