Gunman Dead, 2 Hurt at Old Dominion University

A gunman is dead and two people are hurt after a shooting at Old Dominion University on Thursday, the Virginia school said. ODU said a gunman opened fire in its business school building, injuring two people who were sent to the hospital. It wasn't immediately clear how the shooter died, the AP reports. The university in Norfolk canceled classes and suspended all operations on its main campus for the rest of Thursday and urged people to avoid the area in and around Constant Hall while emergency officials continue to work.