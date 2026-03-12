US  | 
Iraq

Air Force Tanker Crashes in Iraq

Search and rescue begins after KC-135, part of US campaign against Iran, goes down
Posted Mar 12, 2026 5:38 PM CDT
Air Force Tanker Crashes in Iraq, Sparking Search
This photo provided by the Department of Defense shows a North American Aerospace Defense Command F-16 fighter refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker over western Alaska on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026.   (U.S. Department of Defense via AP)

A US Air Force refueling aircraft went down in western Iraq on Thursday, the military said, adding that search and rescue efforts were still in progress. US Central Command reported that a KC-135 tanker was lost in an incident involving two aircraft, adding that the second plane was able to land without further trouble. Officials did not release information on possible deaths or injuries, saying only that recovery operations were underway. Central Command said the crash was not caused by enemy action or US fire, per the Wall Street Journal.

Earlier, flight-tracking data showed a KC-135 had declared an in-flight emergency, prompting initial reports that an incident had occurred. The aircraft carries a three-person crew, per the New York Times. Central Command said that an "incident occurred in friendly airspace during" the military operation against Iran. Any casualties would be the first for the Air Force during the attack on Iran.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X