South African Reality TV Couple Arrested in Florida

A South African reality TV couple started scamming supermarkets after they moved to Florida last year, authorities say. Mel Viljoen, 39, and her husband, Peet Viljoen, 57, who appeared on Real Housewives of Pretoria, were arrested on Tuesday and accused of stealing more than $5,300 in items from a Publix in Boca Raton, WPEC reports. Investigators say that from August 2025 through this month, couple carried out 52 transactions using a "ticket-switching" method at self-checkout: scanning cheap seasoning packets while bagging higher-priced goods, and sometimes skipping payment points entirely.