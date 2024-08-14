You'd think a wealthy Italian coastal town that attracts the likes of Madonna and other celebrities would offer creature comforts like AC. But in Portofino, which is sweating it out right now amid a heat wave, neighbors are turning on neighbors as a crackdown on air conditioners continues. Per Euronews , Italy's richest municipality is technically part of a national park, and so it has long had a ban on AC units being installed in and on the commune's colorful buildings, for fear of them mucking up the quaint aesthetic. But as the summers have become hotter, the rules were recently relaxed to keep residents cooler, though still with restrictions: Homeowners have to get permission for the air conditioning installations, and the units need to be subtly placed.

Locals apparently aren't listening, and police are now hitting the pavement to look for units that aren't sanctioned. Cops deny reports that they're also using drones in their hunt. Nearly two dozen illegal units were said to have been spotted on terraces and rooftops from the beginning of the year through May, with another 15 since. Those who violate the guidelines can see a fine of up to $55,000, though most cases to date have reportedly been resolved without resorting to that.

But it's fostering a "you reported me, so now I'm going to report you" atmosphere, per the Telegraph, with neighbors carrying out "vendettas" and snitching on neighbors harboring units that aren't allowed. The Guardian notes that some locals are even using visits with neighbors to secretly take photos of AC units that they can then show to authorities. Portofino Mayor Matteo Viacava says officials aren't trying to make people suffer in the heat. "We all depend on AC now," he says. "But Portofino is located in a regional park, and there are rules that need to be respected." (More air conditioning stories.)