Disney: He Signed Up for Disney+, Can't Sue Over Wife's Death

In 2019, Jeffrey Piccolo signed up for a one-month free trial of the Disney+ streaming service. Disney's lawyers say that means he can't sue the company over the death of his wife at Disney World four years later. In court filings that Piccolo's lawyers describe as "preposterous," Disney says that the fine print in the Disney+ terms and conditions states that "any dispute with the company is subject to a class action waiver and must be resolved by individual binding arbitration," NPR reports.

Piccolo filed the lawsuit earlier this year, accusing Disney of negligence in the death of his wife, NYU Langone Health physician Dr. Kanokporn Tangsuan. According to the lawsuit, she died from a severe allergic reaction after eating a meal at a Disney World restaurant. The lawsuit states that she made it clear to the waiter that she had severe dairy and nut allergies, and the waiter "unequivocally assured them that the food would be allergen free." The lawsuit is seeking at least $50,000 in damages.