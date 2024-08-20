A Gold Bar Costs $1M for the First Time

The rising price of gold has resulted in a milestone: For the first time, a standard bar weighing 400 troy ounces costs $1 million, reports Bloomberg. The threshold was crossed Friday, when the price of spot gold hit $2,500 per troy ounce—continuing a run that has seen the price rise 20% so far this year, per CNN. A number of factors are at play, including the increasing likelihood that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates as soon as September.