Big Moments, Takeaways From Day One of the DNC Biden, Harris, Clinton, AOC speak, and Steve Kerr hopes to say 'night, night' to Trump By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Aug 20, 2024 6:13 AM CDT Copied President Biden embraces Vice President Kamala Harris during the first night of Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) The first night of the Democratic National Convention is in the books. Some of the big moments and takeaways: Big names: President Biden delivered his final speech to the DNC as president. As Axios notes, Biden rejected the idea he was "angry" at those in the party who pushed him to withdraw as he gave an enthusiastic endorsement to Kamala Harris. The vice president herself made a surprise appearance, and Hillary Clinton also spoke. As Politico notes, Clinton got a little revenge on Donald Trump, grinning at the crowd as they chanted, "Lock him up!" The shirt: The GOP convention featured Hulk Hogan ripping off his shirt to deliver a political slogan. The DNC featured United Auto Workers leader Shawn Fain ripping off his jacket to reveal a "Trump is a scab" T-shirt, reports USA Today, which has the video clip. Themes: Speakers during the night put a focus on abortion rights and on Project 2025, the conservative organization that Democrats say is creating a far-right blueprint for a Trump second term, CNN has details. AOC: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivered a prime-time address in which she called Trump a "two-bit union buster." The New York Times notes that AOC got all of 90 seconds to speak in 2020, with her Monday night speech offering "a vivid display of how far the Democratic Party and the leader of its progressive wing have moved to embrace each other since 2020." 'Night, night': Team USA basketball coach Steve Kerr—who played in the same arena in which he spoke as a member of the Chicago Bulls—told Americans to defeat Trump so they could say "night, night" to him. He put his head in his hands, mimicking the taunt made popular by basketball star and Team USA player Steph Curry, per the Hill. (More Democratic National Convention stories.)