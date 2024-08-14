Ernesto Becomes Hurricane No. 3 of the Season

Tropical Storm Ernesto has now gained hurricane status, making it the third hurricane of the season. The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that the category 1 storm has sustained winds of 75mph. Its course has taken it north of Puerto Rico, which is experiencing heavy rains and power loss; schools and offices were closed in preparation for what could be as much as 10 inches of rain in the island's southeast. Flooding is expected there, as well as in the US and British Virgin Islands.
"We are particularly warning tourists and our own population to stay away from the ocean. Ocean conditions particularly in the north and the eastern part of Puerto Rico are going to be very dangerous," said Gov. Pedro Pierluisi. "The official forecast still reflects the possibility of Ernesto becoming a major hurricane in about 48 hours," the National Hurricane Center said late Wednesday morning, with the AP reporting it could hit Category 3 status. Ernesto is slated to approach Bermuda on Saturday, likely as a Category 2 storm. (More Hurricane Ernesto stories.)