Ernesto Becomes Hurricane No. 3 of the Season

Tropical Storm Ernesto has now gained hurricane status, making it the third hurricane of the season. The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that the category 1 storm has sustained winds of 75mph. Its course has taken it north of Puerto Rico, which is experiencing heavy rains and power loss; schools and offices were closed in preparation for what could be as much as 10 inches of rain in the island's southeast. Flooding is expected there, as well as in the US and British Virgin Islands.